Dear Editor,
It was refreshing reading in The Daily News of June 8: “Biden: Territories deserve equal treatment under federal programs,” but it is up to Congress to change existing laws. This is in vast contrast to former President Barack Obama, who in 2014-2015 supported his Justice Department in a federal court in Washington, D.C., that “Americans” born in the U.S. territories have no constitutional right to citizenship. Mr. Obama is a constitutional lawyer.
I’m not an attorney, but I have said and written, in my view, that only Congress can remove the albatross-Insular-cage from the necks of the territories, allowing true equality for all U.S. citizens in the territories.
Furthermore, the constitution, in the first sentence of the 14th Amendment reads: All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
While some federal courts have opined that citizens of the territories are entitled to equal treatment as citizens of the U.S., they have avoided ruling that equality deprived by Congress is unconstitutional.
So, the equality that we seek is the same goal set forth in the Pledge of Allegiance — “one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all?” It’s the duty of the Congress of the United States to say that it is time in the 21st century to “free the territories of the Insular blockade.”
It is noteworthy that the many who continue to fight for true equality to press on, but press on to the Congress, for it is my view that the United States Supreme Court will decide that the issue is one which Congress has the power to resolve.
— Al M. Donastorg Sr.,
St. Thomas