Who got invites to the party of the year? Oooops, make that parties plural. Governor Bryan is so tickled he got reelected, he’s hosting a three-day inauguration gala, and the invitations are already being delivered to certain V.I. mailboxes. But hosting is not the same as paying, is it? So who do you suppose is going to foot the bill?

How many ways can WAPA find to insult us, its captive mission customers? The latest foolishness is a WAPA Outage Alert Poll asking Virgin Islanders to choose the frequency and type of outage alerts we want to receive. This is like one of those old cartoons where the cannibals ask the explorers whether they prefer to be boiled or fried. And worse yet, WAPA’s poll isn’t even fair – it doesn’t offer, “No Outages!” as a choice.