Who got invites to the party of the year? Oooops, make that parties plural. Governor Bryan is so tickled he got reelected, he’s hosting a three-day inauguration gala, and the invitations are already being delivered to certain V.I. mailboxes. But hosting is not the same as paying, is it? So who do you suppose is going to foot the bill?
How many ways can WAPA find to insult us, its captive mission customers? The latest foolishness is a WAPA Outage Alert Poll asking Virgin Islanders to choose the frequency and type of outage alerts we want to receive. This is like one of those old cartoons where the cannibals ask the explorers whether they prefer to be boiled or fried. And worse yet, WAPA’s poll isn’t even fair – it doesn’t offer, “No Outages!” as a choice.
An improvement headache? So the V.I. government, which never misses a chance to meddle where it shouldn’t, got all up in the business of the vendors at Vendors Plaza on St. Thomas. Traditionally, going back 30, 40, or more years ago, vendors were allowed to set up their own tents under which they sold their wares. The result was a colorful hodgepodge of color, charm, and creativity. But the government wanted conformity and forced the vendors to set up under government-issued blue plastic tarps. Everybody hated them. They were hot, they tore easily, they leaked in the rain, and they faded in the sun. And of course, the tarps didn’t stand a chance against Irmaria. Now our government in its wisdom has spent $3.1 million to build tightly-bunched-together kiosks that are too small to serve the intended purpose. And guess who was allowed zero input in all that. Did you guess it was the vendors? You’re right.
Not such paradise. It wouldn’t be a day in Paradise if something important didn’t break. This week the big mess is a sewer line collapse. You don’t need to be an engineer to know sewer lines don’t just fall apart for no reason. They collapse when they are old and crumbling and no money has been spent on upkeep and repair. Why wasn’t any money used on such a vitally important infrastructure? Was handing out $500 checks – in a chaotic free-for-all frenzy to put federal dollars to work advancing election goals – more important?