What’s that sound? Is it “The Little Drummer Boy” doing his “pah rum pum pum pum” or something even more maddening – like the steady drumbeat of V.I. government offices closing their doors early or for full days for “employee appreciation” parties? How about showing appreciation to the public (translation: taxpayers) by staying open during regular business hours and holding your employee parties either after business hours or on weekends?? And remember that the right way to appreciate employees is to treat them fairly and respectfully all year long.
Do the math. Can’t anyone in the V.I. government do basic arithmetic? Let’s help them: The 64 new kiosks at Vendors Plaza cost $3,100,000 to build. That comes to $48,437 the government spent on each kiosk. But don’t worry, the government expects to get its money back by collecting $200 a year in rent from each vendor. When you multiply 64 by 200 you get $12,800. Divide that into 3,100,000 and: OH NO! The answer is 242. That’s how many years it will take to pay off Vendors Plaza. Of course, that’s not as long as it may take the government to fix WAPA or fill all the potholes or build decent schools and hospitals...just saying.