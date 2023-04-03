The Jet Set

Who here has seen any Taiwanese businesses on-island? Anybody? No? You’d think they’d be all over the place, considering our governor has jetted over there to, according to his press release, “further advance USVI-Taiwan Economic & Cultural Affairs relations.” Further? Advance? Perhaps Governor Bryan, or at least one of his unnamed “USVI delegation” that he has taken with him, would care to answer the many questions this trip raises when they, whoever they are, get back.