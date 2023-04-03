Who here has seen any Taiwanese businesses on-island? Anybody? No? You’d think they’d be all over the place, considering our governor has jetted over there to, according to his press release, “further advance USVI-Taiwan Economic & Cultural Affairs relations.” Further? Advance? Perhaps Governor Bryan, or at least one of his unnamed “USVI delegation” that he has taken with him, would care to answer the many questions this trip raises when they, whoever they are, get back.
Before he jaunted off, the governor announced he has called the Legislature into Special Session on April 5 because he needs a $150 million line of credit to supplement the federal funding for recovery projects. Is he kidding? He said in his State of the Territory speech just two months ago that the territory is getting $12 billion in federal funds. Surely it’s not gone already. Does a trip to Taiwan cost that much? Well of course it doesn’t, but something else is gobbling up the dollars, and the governor’s got a lot a lot of explaining to do.
What does it take to teach someone — or some government — not to play with fire? GERS is in urgent need of that lesson because Administrator Austin Nibbs and Board Chairman Ronald Russell want the retirement system to start pouring money into “alternative investments,” a practice that previously proved disastrous and that experts in the field begged the board members to discontinue. But here it comes again, a bad idea that’s like a money-devouring zombie that won’t die. Isn’t anybody on the GERS board thinking clearly?
And now the latest from Government House on a topic high on Virgin Islanders’ list of interests: Cannabis. It’s legal now to produce, sell, and use cannabis but you still aren’t allowed do it. Wait, what? Yes, the new law has been signed, but no, the government still has not set up the required rules and regulations. So put away those rolling papers and wait. And wait. And wait. But in all fairness, there has been a wisp of action: The non-functioning government Office of Cannabis Regulation has a logo now. And stationary. Next maybe they’ll get some ballpoint pens.