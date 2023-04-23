So the V.I. Energy Office is getting $2.6 million from the Feds to expand aspects of electric vehicle usage in the community. It sounds good, so far, but look what happened last time the Energy Office got hold of federal EV money: Government officials got all the cars. Isn’t it almost a miracle how the fleet of government cars never stops growing?
And how about those electric vehicles that WAPA received? How are they working out? Does WAPA have to plug them in and hope for the best, just like everyone does with TVs, refrigerators, lamps, air-conditioners, and microwaves.
Dr. Seuss’s children’s storybook title “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” could be applied to the saga of the infamous West Bay Supermarket on St. Thomas. Of course, the building itself hasn’t gotten up and gone anywhere, but the financing scheme that started in 2014 as a GERS bad investment quickly went downhill into default and foreclosure, then onward to leases, took a turn into a bargain sale with UVI as the buyer and now, perhaps finally, it has come to rest in a land swap between UVI and the Port Authority. Did the people’s money get spent wisely? Don’t even ask. Will GERS ever learn? Really, you still have to ask?
Government House lumberyard
Speaking of children’s stories, you know the one about Pinocchio, a toy whose wooden nose grows longer and longer every time he tells a lie? It’s a good thing that’s not what happens when humans exaggerate and fabricate. Otherwise, just think what would happen when Government House issues press releases like the recent one that proclaimed, “We stabilized our government’s finances, restored the people’s trust through transparency, and made good on longstanding obligations to the people.” At some point, a chainsaw might be necessary.