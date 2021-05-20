Dear Editor,
What’s the difference between Jamaica and St. Thomas when it comes to running track or the training aspect of it? Both places enjoy a year-round warm, sunny climate with beaches, hills, etc. — all of which contribute to the perfect place to train!
How were Jamaican officials able to build up their track and field brand the way they did? They started from the bottom, and now are at the top of the track and field world. The whole world knows who Usain Bolt is.
Did Jamaica’s Minister of Sports just decide one day, “Hey, let’s start building up our track and field programs and take over the world?” Was it an orchestrated takeover of a sport? I really would like to know. Meantime, why haven’t we been able to do the same? We wouldn’t even have to reinvent the wheel; we could learn from and use their model!
Why haven’t we taken advantage of our year-round warm climate that promotes year-round training — in all of our sports? Why haven’t we invested in track and field, our coaches and track facilities? I ask myself these questions all the time.
What’s the reason we have not? Is it because we didn’t think we could’ve had an “Usain Bolt” too? Who is dropping the ball on SPORTS, period? Is it because we think sports or athletics are just for fun — only a hobby?
The things a Virgin Islands athlete has accomplished with no facilities, no formal training and no support have been phenomenal over the years, yet no one has had the vision to improve it. Why?
We do have three World Boxing champions: Livingston Bramble, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson and Emile Griffith. Is boxing supported the way it should be? Jackson, an International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, used to train at Lionel Roberts — I can’t even call it a boxing gym. I wonder where Griffith, also an International Boxing Hall of Fame and World Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, trained? Since then, what improvements have been made to boxing?
Last weekend, Timmy (Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs’ great) was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. What improvements will be made to our basketball facilities? Our basketball camps? Our basketball programs? Will we build on the fact that Virgin Islands athletes can reach the highest level in their sports and should get the attention and resources they need?
What do Aliyah Boston at South Carolina State, J’bari Brown at University of Oklahoma, Jemal Davis at South Carolina State, Jwan Roberts at University of Houston — and now the latest student athletes/basketball prospects Ajahni Blyden, Jashir Kean and Amayoah Phillips — have in common? They had to leave St. Thomas to be great! All I hear from parents is, “mahn Jarvo, he/she had to leave — nothing was happening here for my child.”
Again, what have we done to improve our facilities? What have we done to improve opportunities for coaches to learn more? NOTHING. At least from where I’m standing, that’s what I see.
Virgin Islands student-athletes — and their parents — must live with the fact that in order to be great, to be successful, to be seen by NCAA coaches, they have to leave the Virgin Islands.
Leaders, how does that make you feel to know that the same athletes that you speak of so highly must leave home to succeed in their sport?
I fear that when school starts back following the summer break that sports may not be offered again. Although COVID is the culprit in this instance, other states and territories are more likely than we are to move forward with sports.
I am hoping someone can convince me otherwise. If this happens, more of our students will leave the Virgin Islands for other opportunities, and more of nothing will continue to happen in Paradise.
— Francisco Jarvis, St. Thomas, is a tackle football coach at Kean High School. He is a former player and coach at Charlotte Amalie High School. He also served as Arawaks head coach and as flag football coach at All Saints School.