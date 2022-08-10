When you ask someone a question and the response is total silence, the silence is, in fact, an answer because this is what they’re telling you:
• They don’t know.
• Or they do know, and they just don’t want YOU to know.
Neither is acceptable when the question is about government spending. Government money is the people’s money. Wherever it comes from, federal or local, it comes out of our pockets in the end, so we all have the right to know how it’s used.
In this case, the spending questions are about the V.I. government’s recent acquisition of 23 all-electric Tesla vehicles. This was touted in a July 26 press release, complete with glossy photos of those shiny, creme de la creme new cars.
The announcement was so breathlessly excited and self-congratulatory, you’d think a pirate’s chest full of gold and diamonds had been discovered buried under the V.I. Energy Office.
But wait! Is it possible that a close look might reveal that the chest contains fool’s gold and rhinestones?
Suddenly the lid on the chest is slammed shut.
That’s the current status of Daily News efforts to get answers about the decision-making and judgment calls that were behind the selection of the Teslas.
The public can be happy that in this time of sky-high gasoline prices, the cars are battery-powered and that they were purchased entirely with federal grant money. But at the same time, the public can legitimately ask whether that money was used wisely and whether the cars will be used for the benefit of the people of the Virgin Islands.
V.I. Energy Director Kyle Fleming, who also is the chairman of the WAPA governing board, made the Tesla announcement and owes the people answers to these questions:
1. How many of the 23 Teslas are the Model Y and how many are the Model 3? This is especially important, considering price comparisons:
• Tesla Model Y: $65,990
• Tesla Model 3: $46,990
• Mazda MX-30 EV: $33,470
• Chevy Bolt: $31,500
2. Why didn’t our officials opt for the Chevy Bolts?
Since the press release said the federal government gave the V.I. government “over $2 million for the fleet,” why didn’t our officials use it to get 64 Bolt electric cars instead of a mere 23 Teslas.
3. Who specifically are the recipients, and for what specific purposes will the cars be used?
The press release says 15 will go to “central government” and eight will go “to WAPA,” but that’s all it says. Surely the V.I. government knows by now that the public has zero tolerance for government executives tooling around day and night in government-issued luxury vehicles. In the states, a number of governments are switching to electric or hybrid powered utility trucks, police patrol cars and other heavy-use vehicles, but the V.I. Energy Office opted for 23 luxury sedans. Why?
4. How will the Teslas be distributed among the islands?
This question is the logical “where” that follows the question of who will get a Tesla and how will it be used.
5. Is a plug-in, all-electric vehicle a better choice than a hybrid?
This is a crucial question in a territory that suffers from frequent, extensive, and unpredicted power outages.
Considering the sad truth that WAPA’s unreliability has taught V.I. residents to be leery about spending any grocery money on ice cream or frozen foods, hasn’t the Energy Office learned that yet?
It’s a simple lesson: Don’t bet all your money on a lame horse.
6. The ultimate question, of course, is why won’t the government answer?
It’s always foolish — and disrespectful — to ignore the people’s right to ask and right to know.
Put another way: The people have a right to be “plugged in” on whatever the government is doing.