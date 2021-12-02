Dear Editor,
There once was an ex-president who disregarded what the Centers for Disease Control advised. He foolishly attempted to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic and suggested useless virus solutions.
Now, as The V.I. Daily News reports, because of the high risk the CDC is advising travelers to avoid the Virgin Islands as Gov. Bryan is allowing unvaccinated visitors to enter the territory.
Does Gov. Bryan, who is up for re-election next year, think voters are going to forget his lack of leadership?
— Gerry Londergan, St. John