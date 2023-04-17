Dear Editor,
A few weeks ago, at the beginning of what Christians celebrated as Holy Week, V.I. Police announced that a 66-year-old “harmless, homeless individual” on St. Croix was shot to death.
On Palm Sunday, Milton “Bobo” Gordon, was gunned down at 3:17 a.m., in an area near Company Street in Christiansted. Police learned of the incident via its Shot Spotter notification system, and upon investigating, found a man lying on the sidewalk “with multiple bullet wounds to various parts of his body.
The community reacted with outrage, as it should, over the heinous way Mr. Gordon was killed. It shocked our collective psyche and made us ask ‘who would do such a thing?’ — pumping bullets into a man that even the V.I. Police Department described as harmless.
Mr. Gordon’s killing would mark the second time in four months that an individual with an apparent mental illness was shot to death, and at a time Virgin Islanders were observing another sacred holiday, one where charitable recognition of the least of our brothers is paramount.
As police reported at the time, in December 2022 and with 12 days to Christmas, a 44-year-old man known to have had a mental illness was shot dead in what was deemed a “justifiable homicide.”
The shooter, who police said was a Baron Spot businessman and licensed gun operator, told investigators that Michael Brathwaite came toward him around 11:47 p.m. on Dec. 10, “aggressively holding an object in his hand,” saying “I going to kill you.”
He said he felt threatened for his life and discharged two shots at Brathwaite, who “then dropped a rock, ran, and fell to the ground about twenty feet away.”
Imagine what went through the minds of Brathwaite’s family: Did the shooter call on him to drop the rock? Did he know it was a rock when he drew his gun? Did he shoot the gun in the air to scare away Brathwaite? Those are questions still unclear. What is clear is that prior to the fatal shooting, Brathwaite had been in and out of prison, and in 2022 alone, the V.I. government had at least two chances to provide him with psychiatric treatment.
It appears that nothing of the sort occurred, as cases brought against Brathwaite – one for assaulting two residents unprovoked and another for trespassing in a restricted area at Rohlsen Airport – were dropped and he was back on the streets. This, despite an instance where Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. ordered the Bureau of Corrections to conduct a psychological examination and evaluation on Brathwaite. In the latter case, Brathwaite told the responding officer that he was hearing voices, asking whether the officer could hear “Alphonso.”
In July 31, 2009, a Consent Decree was issued by the U.S. District Court under the case name, VI Alliance for Mental Health Consumers v Government of the Virgin Islands, to establish a care system for individuals with mental illness. The Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands is a nonprofit organization authorized by the Protection and Advocacy for Individuals with Mental Illness Act, to advocate for and protect the rights of individuals with mental illness. The Virgin Islands is not short of decrees, declarations, and the like in support of systems to provide services for individuals with mental illness. We simply lack the will required to effectuate these mandates.
In 2019, shortly after taking office, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. declared a state of emergency on mental health affirming what we all know is a crisis in our community. The violent deaths of Brathwaite and Gordon are testament to how far we need to progress in addressing this crisis.
May is Mental Health Month, a time to raise awareness that mental health is something everyone should care about.
The Mental Health Alliance 2023 campaign is focused on how surroundings impact mental health, and individuals are asked to look around, look within and help destigmatize mental illness.
Although the Virgin Islands is not unique in the challenges faced, it is more pronounced because of its population. We are each a step away from being in the same position as an individual with a disability and ought to be more sensitive to the needs of our fellow citizens.
The Virgin Islands needs to stop using our prison as a proxy mental health system. Ever since the closure of in-patient facilities at our local hospitals more than two decades ago, our vulnerable residents find themselves being forced into the prison system. They would be much better served if we implemented a comprehensive case management system.
Further, we should seek to create a de-escalation unit to support the police in their approach when they interact with an individual with a mental illness who is experiencing a crisis.
In short, the Virgin Islands needs to make this crisis a bigger priority so that the life of another individual with a mental illness is not needlessly taken for lack of available services.
— Angus Drigo, St. Croix, is executive director of the Disability Rights Center of the Virgin Islands.