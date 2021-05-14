I got up early one morning recently and it felt as if someone was choking me to death. There were no intruders in my home, however, only a strong noxious odor that almost made me pass me out on the floor.
I am not alone. Thousands of residents on the south, southwest, and even at times the northwest shore of St. Croix, depending on wind shift, are being impacted by sulfuric gases and other contaminates believed to be coming from the Limetree Bay oil refinery on the island’s South Shore.
There have been several incidents for months now. The news coverage — even from mainland media — of the oil droplets raining on communities downwind from the facility has been ongoing. The air pollution has caused schools to close several times, as the noxious fumes made it impossible to breathe. From my personal experience, I can tell you it doesn’t make a difference whether you are inside or outside your home. And, it doesn’t make a difference whether you are driving your vehicle with the air condition on.
The noxious releases will get you once you are downwind from it. I can only imagine what it’s like for the hundreds of people with all kinds of illnesses, and especially our seniors and small children downstream from the oil refinery. As the old people would say, “Lord send help.”
The history of the south shore industrial complex is complicated. In the 1940s, William Hastie, the first Black appointed governor of the Virgin Islands proposed industrialization as a means to broadening the Virgin Islands economy from a sugar-based economy. However, Hastie’s move to industrialize the islands attracted very little takers. Thus, over the years, tourism became the major vehicle of the Virgin Islands economy.
In the early 1960s, the last appointed governor of the Virgin Islands, the late Ralph Paiewonsky, succeeded in industrializing the islands’ economy. First, he passed the Industrial Incentive Law, which is still viewed as a giveaway to big corporations in terms of substantial tax breaks. Secondly, he signed zoning and subdivision laws that designated most of St. Croix’s flat agricultural land and fertile south shore land as industrial.
These laws sweetened the deal and attracted big corporations like the Hess Oil refinery and the Harvey Aluminum company to the South Shore of St. Croix. On Aug. 18, 1965, Wardwell Howell, a U.S. citizen, wrote a letter to Secretary of the Interior Stewart Udall, and first lady Claudia Alta “Lady Bird” Johnson to halt the construction of Hess Oil refinery.
Howell worried the oil refinery would pollute the environment and disrupt tourism on St. Croix. Some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean were located on the South Shore of St. Croix. Howell complained that “the refineries will be so situated that their refuse and fumes will be blown by the trade winds down the southern side of the island where there are now magnificent beaches.”
Two letters were written to then Secretary Udall and first lady Johnson. Sad to say, the words fell on deaf ears.
Letters were also written by Dana Emmons, who also stressed the danger the oil refinery posed to the environment and the health of the people of the Virgin Islands. In Howell’s letter, he concluded, “we who love St. Croix want to keep it as unspoiled as can be in this day and age. It is a natural playground in a world that is fast losing its open spaces.”
For the Virgin Islands government, however, the oil refinery promised to bring in much needed revenues to its treasury. The V.I. Legislature ratified the agreement between Leon Hess and Gov. Paiewonsky and established the oil refinery on the South Shore. Mr. Hess got a sweet deal of exemption from all property taxes, license fees, import duties and excise and gross receipt taxes on exports and only had to pay 25% of the company income tax liability over a 16-year period. In 1990 and 1998, the oil refinery got another tax extension from the government of the Virgin Islands.
Matthew P. Johnson, a doctoral student from Georgetown University whose dissertation was in environmental history — and who I assisted on his research project titled “Black Gold of Paradise Negotiating Oil Pollution in the U.S. Virgin Islands, 1966-2012” — said in his findings that the South Shore was a “sacrifice zone” for the V.I. government and Hess Oil. In other words, the V.I. government accepted environmental destruction on the South Shore because it was an acceptable trade-off for economic progress. They believed that the environmental impact would stay within the oil refinery.
It worked for a while to satisfy many residents and government officials who valued the economic benefits that refining oil brought into the community. In 2012, then HOVENSA oil refinery closed its doors. It didn’t safeguard the people and the environment when it contaminated the groundwater among other violations.
Do we really believe that the Limetree Bay refinery is any different? I love these islands with all my heart as well as the people. Noxious gases continue to permeate as recent as this week. After oil droplets were sprayed over homes, Limetree said it was suspending production activities and asked residents of Enfield Green to disconnect cisterns and cautioned against the use of water deemed unsafe to drink. That’s a start. Limetree Bay, let us work together for the health and safety of all.
— Olasee Davis is an ecologist at the University of the Virgin Islands. He is active in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and environmental preservation.