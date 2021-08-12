Dear Editor,
A HEALTHY HALO to The Daily News for the Aug. 11 side by side letters, one eloquently urging vaccination and one heartfelt grieving the loss of a loved one due to not getting the shot and eloquently debunking COVID conspiracy. Placing the letters next to one another emphasizes the potential tragedy of delaying the shot.
Virgin Islanders are respectful and considerate. No one needs to remind us to wear our masks; we do so to protect our families and neighbors. Go one step further to protect others and get the shot. The life you save may be your own!
— Craig Friedenberg, St Thomas