Dear Editor,
Recent news items have been touting the economic impact from opening up our waters to encourage the growth of marine tourism when most of our Caribbean neighbors have taken a more cautious approach.
While this may be giving the Virgin Islands a near-term economic boost, there is another untold story to this massive increase in boats in our bays that may have more dire long-term effects. Because with this surge in marine tourism has come an unbridled increase in violations of the rules and regulations governing anchoring and navigation of boats and personal watercraft and often a disregard for common courtesy.
Despite its efforts, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources is struggling to keep up and control this behavior. Consequently, we may be seeing unprecedented environmental impacts as well as threats to the safety of divers, snorkelers and recreationists.
The comments below result from documented observations of activities occurring in Round Bay, on St. John’s South Shore, adjacent to the historic residential East End where I live. However, social media postings describe similar events happening across the islands
St. John’s East End has an interesting history, unique even to the rest of the island. Because of its remoteness and location on Round Bay, it had its own school, public cistern and successful maritime industry. It was a place of freedom long before the official emancipation of slaves.
Olasee Davis, an ecologist and professor at the University of the Virgin Islands, wrote, “The surrounding waters of Round Bay and other bays in the area of the East End on St. John are extremely sensitive due to their fragile marine ecological ecosystems.” A large portion of Round Bay lies within the federally protected Virgin Islands Coral Reef National Monument. Within Round Bay lies a historic shipwreck named HMS Santa Monica that sunk in 1782 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
Round Bay has been recognized by the Virgin Islands government and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for its uniquely vast healthy coral cover, seagrass beds and other crucial habitat for a variety of threatened and non-threatened species such as hawksbill turtles and elkhorn coral. It is also designated as a “restricted area,” limiting certain boating and waterborne activities (for example creating wakes, jet skiing, etc.). These restrictions and the environmental and safety rationale for them are clearly laid out in the Virgin Islands Rules And Regulations Title 25, Chapter 15.
Because of its teeming ecosystem, Round Bay is also an area where long-term anchoring and mooring are illegal. There are four bays in St. John’s territorial waters and many more within the National Park that are designated as mooring and/or long-term anchoring areas, including mooring of large boats.
During the past year, boats of all sizes and shapes have poured into the bay, many bringing their jet skis, water ski boats and booming sound systems. Several times DPNR enforced the anchoring rules and came out to Round Bay asking boats to leave. This was very much appreciated but did not stop many from returning, some as soon as DPNR’s back was turned.
Residents have witnessed numerous incidents, causing damage to the HMS Santa Monica, the reefs and wildlife areas, posing safety issues for recreationists, and interfering with the peaceful existence of the residential neighborhood. Violations, (such as dumping raw sewage, reckless jet ski operation, water skiing, boats racing over and dragging anchors in coral reefs and turtle habitat areas, booming amplified music, use of bright and underwater lights, etc.) are documented in photos, videos and reports to the DPNR Hot Line or DPNR Enforcement.
Some captains respond positively to reminders of the rules and regulations, but others do not. It makes one wonder whether one can charter without a knowledge of the V.I. rules and regulations and a commitment to obey them. In any case, it is crucial that DPNR issues consistent messages to all concerned, acts aggressively to cite and fine violators and safeguards the historic shipwreck immediately.
This ability to behave with no fear of consequences has created an “anything goes” mentality in many of our territorial waters. As a result, ecosystems, neighborhoods and even historic shipwrecks suffer.
What we are observing may be representative of a more profound and unfortunate change in the Virgin Islands tourism product that favors partying and unruly and uncontrolled behavior over products that emphasize appreciation and preservation of the rare and natural beauty of our resources and the respect for our cultural heritage. These are what make the Virgin Islands such a special destination. Whatever happened to modesty, manners and respect?
We are now experiencing exactly what our government wished for — an explosive marine-fueled economy. Sadly, the negative side effects may turn into an ecological and cultural nightmare.
Many residents of East End envision a plan that will encompass both land-based initiatives, such as a restored schoolhouse that can be used to educate Virgin Islanders and tourists alike of the cultural and historical significance of East End and the nearby marine environment, with a protected Round Bay that preserves forever the HMS Santa Monica and protects the bay’s prolific ecosystem and already threatened species. We hope that the V.I. government joins with us in this endeavor.
— Ron Vargo, St. John