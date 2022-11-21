Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s continued silence regarding the latest Water and Power Authority uproar is deafening.
Four years ago, in his 2018 Change Course Now campaign platform, Bryan stated that “the biggest hindrance to a strong, striving economy in the Virgin Islands is the high cost of energy and the frequency of power outages.”
Four years later, WAPA continues to be the territory’s “biggest hindrance,” and Bryan’s failure to meaningfully address the WAPA problem continues to cost every Virgin Islander and every Virgin Islands business dearly.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett’s criticism of WAPA supplier Vitol sadly neglects to even acknowledge the failure of delegates to Congress, governors and senators — both past and present — to seriously address the territory’s long-standing WAPA problem.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens is to be commended on his call that WAPA, the Bryan administration, and senators must “come together immediately” to resolve the latest crisis.
The time for WAPA talk is long past. The time for WAPA action is now!