With a worldwide pandemic throwing stability awry, Virgin Islanders are anxious. There’s no getting around the fact that uncertainty is causing stress. Adding to this fact, is that prior to the pandemic our community fiscal condition was already unsteady. The current situation, escalating rapidly, has the community asking concerned questions.
The Government Employees’ Retirement System, prior to the pandemic, was on course to implode in less than four years. With major investments tanking, and an underfunded liability of billions, what is the current plan for preventing the demise of retirement benefits? Even the recent judicial award of repayment of $63 million dollars by the government, now under appeal, can’t save the situation. And while the federal government will be infusing money into our community due to the pandemic, the one area they won’t invest money in is GERS. Has the time come for a new system — with painful actions to put it in place — or do we just continue on towards the soon-to-be calamity?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.