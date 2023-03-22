Dear Editor,
There are about 1.8 billion Muslims around the world who came together Wednesday evening and began to fast for the month of Ramadan.
Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, which begins on the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is the holiest month because Allah (SWT), in that specific month, sent his Messenger Jabreil (alayheee salaam) to Prophet Sayedina Mohammad (peace be upon him) to teach him to recite the Quran. The prophet was not educated so he could not read or write, but instead memorized the Holy Quran. Later, Prophet Sayedina Mohammad went to some of “the Sahabaa” or companions to recite the Quran to them for them to write.
There are countless reasons and benefits to why Muslims dedicate so much during this month. For some, Ramadan acts as a tool for us to get in tune with our religion. We take this month to try and build a deeper relationship with Allah (God) and become better Muslims. Therefore, during this month we do our best to make our prayers, (five times daily), we repent and ask for forgiveness for our sins, and we give more charity where we can. This month is truly a time where we do not only cleanse our mind, body, and soul, but we also feel a sense of healing happening.
To prepare for their fasting, Muslims eat “suhur”,which is a pre-dawn meal to help them get through the day. This is followed by the fajr prayer, the first prayer of the day.
Traditionally, a Muslim would break their fast by drinking some water and having an odd number of tumar “dates.” Muslims then pray the magrihb, their sunset prayer, which is then followed by “iftar”, a large feast. Iftar is usually spent celebrating and socializing with friends and family members.
In the Virgin Islands, that means we take our last sip of water or bite of food around 5:10 a.m. and take our first sip of water and bite of food around 6:34 p.m. As the days pass the time changes by a few minutes. There are also additional prayers called “tawarih”, which are usually done at the Masjid/Mosque in a congregation. On St. Thomas, Masjid Nur is located on 8th street and on St. Croix, Masjid Abu Bakir Assidique is located 84, Rte 85.
Despite what many may think, Muslims cherish the month of Ramadan and the ‘challenges’ it comes with. For many of us, Ramadan is one of the most humbling and rewarding month. Though it may have its challenges, those challenges are what make it more rewarding.
This month is filled with so many blessings, so many chances to get closer to Allah, a month where we get to spend more time with family and friends, a month where we are encouraged more to do our prayers and give charity. A chance for us to be a better Muslim. Some of us, including myself, may feel a sense of sadness when the month comes closer to an end.
To all those Muslims in the U.S Virgin Islands fasting for this blessed month, “Inshallah”, God’s willing, it will be a month filled with purity and good health. Remember to forgive one another, show love and respect to each other, help the poor and needy, practice any other good deeds daily, etc. May Allah shower you, your families, and your friends with blessings. May all your prayers be answered.
To the non-Muslims, feel free to send a message to your Muslim friends saying “Cul sana wa entee salama” for a female friend or “Cul sana wa enta salam” for a male friend. This is a phrase we say to each other right before Ramadan, wishing the other person a happy and peaceful holiday.
— Nour Z. Suid, PsyD, St. Thomas