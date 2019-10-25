The V.I. Education Department’s plan to consolidate schools is a welcome step in the right direction of providing quality education to all Virgin Islands students.
Dozens of small schools in decrepit condition have dotted the community for decades. Trying to maintain even the basics in these old buildings, housing too few students, has been a losing battle. The facilities are tired and uninspiring, with sparse staff, broken air conditioning and restrooms, outdated kitchens and bad landscaping.
Commented