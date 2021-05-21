Dear Editor,
I know that drive-through/walk-through graduations are underway, but I am in agreement with student protesters who wanted a traditional graduation and who, now more than ever, are deserving of a graduation experience in 2021. During the last week, there have been students protesting — beginning on St. Croix and thereafter on St. Thomas -– and conducting online petitions demanding that the Class of 2021 get the true experience of pomp and circumstance.
Now, let me say this: The COVID protocol set up under this administration is to be commended. However, the decision by the Bryan administration could have been amended and corrected to allow for this special class to have commencement exercises as they wanted.
Four years ago, members of this senior class were in the ninth grade, and by September 2017, two Category 5 hurricanes slammed into the Virgin Islands within 12 days. Some of the students, through no fault of their own, had to leave our beloved homeland. For those ninth-graders who stuck around, it seems that just when they were getting over the hump of the hurricanes, here comes the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.
Schools were closed, and again, the resiliency of the Class of 2021 was tested.
Most of them have not seen each other in person for a little over a year. This class, we can all agree, might be the most resilient of graduating classes to date.
Every day for at least the last eight months, flights have arrived from the mainland, packed with passengers in a cramped air cabin. Now one can argue that if a plane full of passengers coming from America, where several states were known epicenters of the coronavirus and resulting in tens of thousands of deaths, is permissible, then we can hold sit-down graduations safely under the new CDC guidelines.
Ferry boats leave St. Thomas daily, packed with tourists heading to St John. The enclosed cabin of the boat has a body in every seat. This is great for the economy, and if this is acceptable, then why prevent students from experiencing a traditional ceremony?
Open-space activities have been highly encouraged from the very beginning — get outside and use the appropriate spacing. There are several locations on both islands that can accommodate graduation ceremonies safely, and this very special, resilient class of seniors could have had the experience of a lifetime.
We can all take a step closer to normalcy in our beautiful Virgin Islands. The Class of 2021 deserves better, and we should have given it to them.
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas