Dear Editor,
St. John is under a V.I. National Park Service March 4 deadline to make a decision about the future of Caneel Bay property. The NPS seems to assume the community has understood the three or four options after “community discussion and input.”
However, if there was a widespread and well-attended “community discussion or outreach” almost every man on the street and neighborhood person [who] I urge to vote their choice to NPS — all tell me they know nothing about it, or they heard some article was in the paper, but they didn’t understand what the No. 3 or No. 4 choices meant, or even if No. 4 was a choice because it didn’t have a letter beside it like A, B & C did.
To me, this means St. John is in need of an immediate community education outreach session by the NPS itself, where questions can be asked, and answers given. Being told to read a 39-page government-language document does not work as help for older St. John residents who don’t get out much, who are not tech-savvy, who are not politically networking, who don’t have time to follow press coverage, but who are actual stakeholders to whatever is decided without their input.
I urge you to please add your media and moral voice to those residents who care about the future of St. John. Give support for sufficient time and real knowledge to understand someone else’s four choices that they are being limited to vote for. As a whole, they are not investors, not “fronts” for hidden agendas, not aware how much their island is presently for sale, but as residents who love St. John and who should be allowed a seat at their own table.
— Judith A. Kane, St. John.