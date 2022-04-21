Dear Editor,
I, Gilbert A. Sprauve, hereby make known my opposition to the proposed land swap that is under consideration whereby the body of land known as Whistling Cay, traditionally held to be an appendage to the island of St. John, is to be added to the holdings of the Virgin Islands National Park in exchange for an 11-acre parcel of land at Catherineberg, St. John.
Whistling Cay, located on the boundary between the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, a place where charcoal was produced for the kitchens, ovens and coal pots of St. Thomas, occupies a special place in the history and hearts of Virgin Islanders. Its possible loss haunts us as it prefigures an evolving St. John as merely a park for the pleasure of visitors only.
That the swap proposal is before the Virgin Islands public at this time reminds us of the precarious position of the Virgin Islands being a “possession” of the United States of America while not being “part of” the United States of America. How else are we to read the affront when our chief executive, our delegate to Congress in Washington and officials of the National Park Service ignore the wishes of the people of the Virgin Islands expressed through our Legislature in 1979 (via Resolution 974, spearheaded by At-Large Sen. Cleone Creque) that no more land be acquired by the National Park beyond what then was in its possession?
As a longtime resident and citizen of St. John with deep and strong family links to the island, as a former representative of the people of the island in the Senate of the Virgin Islands (as holder of the At-Large seat) and as one of the two remaining children of the late dentist Gehardt A. Sprauve, owner during much of his lifetime of the property named Estate Adrian that adjourns Estate Catherineberg, I feel compelled to speak up on this proposed land exchange.
I need to make it well known that, first and foremost, I speak in favor of the construction of the public education facility in Catherineberg. My strenuous opposition is to the government of the Virgin Islands and the NPS executing this proposed swap.
It is with deliberate reluctance that I am making known to the actors in this proposed land trade that our patriarch, Gehardt A Sprauve, made possible at a very reasonable price to the government the land on which the George Simmonds Terrace is located — a series of residences set aside for women heads of households — a residential community from which grandchildren of these local original homeowners on St. John, it is hoped, will “hop and skip” across the street to school in the future.
And before that, Gehardt had made available, again for modest returns, the land for the Baptist Boys Home at Estate Adrian.
It is against this background that I remind our government and the NPS that if ever “magnanimity” and “reparations” had their place in serving the public — especially the local population of St. John who increasingly must move off-island due largely to the Parks’ pre-eminence in cultural erosion and disastrous demographic drift there — now is that time!
The NPS needs to yield back the 11-acres into the hands of the people of the Virgin Islands for the education of our youth, and to back off on its attempt to take even Whistling Cay from us!
— Gilbert A. Sprauve, St. John