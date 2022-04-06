Dear Editor,
Lucy Vigilant-Smith was born Jan. 18, 1963, in a village called La Plaine on the island of Dominica, also known as Nature Island. She moved to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, when she started grade school, but spent summers in Dominica. Lucy moved to New York City as a young adult and lived with an aunt before receiving a master’s degree from Lehmann College in education.
She was a third-grade teacher extraordinaire at PS-2 in the South Bronx. She had a vision of how the world can and should be better for everyone. And she dedicated her life to making that vision a reality through the countless young lives she instructed and nurtured inside and outside of her classroom. Her principal remarked once that her class was the first time in his career that he had an entire class — every student in the class — pass the annual state exam.
Mrs. Vigilant-Smith employed the donated services of actors to portray current and historical personalities that significantly shaped the world. And she invited people from all walks of life to speak to her students about their lives and accomplishments. One year she crowded three classrooms, the art teacher, the principal, and a few other faculty members into her little classroom as the internationally renowned sculptor, Donald Brown, shared stories of his 30-plus year experience, then created a plaster mask with the help of several students.
The previous month, Lucy had Donald’s friend, Eric Dawkins, who was on holiday from England, read Anansi the Spider stories and compare his experience as a teacher in London to what he’d seen and understood of the New York City school system. Lucy praised the work of highly decorated achievers and silent-unknowns equally. It put the value of accomplishments in better perspective and encouraged children to think big because nothing is impossible. She humanized celebrities and raised the esteem of ordinary people making extraordinary strides.
Arts, books, and nutrition
Lucy created an innovative, hands-on, health and nutrition program for her classroom by contacting wholesale fruit distributors in the Bronx and getting them to donate fruits of all kinds. Some of the children in her classroom had never heard of a blackberry, much less eaten one. This program had been such a success that Lucy was able to share with other classrooms in the school, and children got to take fruit home to introduce to their families every week.
Lucy once arranged for the outdated textbooks slated for recycling from her school to be sent instead to Jamaica to stock the libraries of two literary programs there, one sponsored by Air Jamaica’s Kids Club in Montego Bay, and the other by The College of Hospitality and Vocational Skills in Ocho Rios — making her mission of literacy an international venture. Lucy afforded many after-school activities for her deserving and often culturally deprived students, including but not limited to; theatre (Broadway, off-Broadway and movies), museums, restaurants, excursions to Chinatown, concerts, ballets, and seasonal fruit pickings in the country. Not able to accommodate or afford the entire class on these trips, she would decorate her classroom with cultural trophies from the outings.
Lucy was one of those rare souls that did not hesitate to fill a need whenever and wherever she could. She opened her home and heart to her students and the Bronx community for the 20-plus years she called it home.
Although Lucy and her husband, Dwight Smith, moved to Yonkers, she remained in the Bronx school system at PS 9X, as the school librarian-teacher, after the position became available. She orchestrated performances for the entire school for special occasions and thematic periods like Kwanzaa, Black History Month, Women’s History Month, etc. She set up a mini-library box on her home property so people of all ages from her neighborhood, particularly children, could take a book or two and expand their imagination. On good weather Saturdays and summers, Lucy would set up arts and crafts tables on their three-tiered, corner lot. People were able to express themselves with paints, colored pencils and markers, on paper or cloth.
Nature Island meets New York
And, apropos to being a native of Nature Island, Lucy was a garden master. She ushered friends, families, and visitors through her lush flower and vegetable gardens to instill an awe and wonder of nature and the responsibility we all share as caretakers to restore and maintain the balance God intended for Earth. More than her thumbs, Lucy’s whole hands were green. She could make anything grow. Lucy has grown papaya plants and pineapples in Yonkers. And although the fluctuating North American weather eventually took down her handy work, the plants took root and grew before the seasons changed and children and adults alike witnessed the magic of her nurturing work.
She once created a vegetable garden on the roof of one of her schools where there had been nothing, and she created a garden in the backyard of another school. The children took the fruits of their labor home to share with families and friends.
She wrote grants to fund student trips to Washington, D.C. so they could visit the White House, the Capital, the Supreme Court, the Lincoln Monument where Dr. Martin Luther King gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech, and the famous cherry blossoms in bloom along the Potomac River. They also traveled to Philadelphia to see the Liberty Bell, and stroll the cobbled lanes that Benjamin Franklin strode, and visit some of the historical meeting and refuge sites of the Underground Railroad where Harriet Tubman and other fearless men and women fought for their liberty.
Lucy also traveled abroad with Bethel Gospel Assembly’s medical missions to Venezuela, Nigeria, Dominican Republic, and throughout the Caribbean to distribute medical supplies, and help provide free health care to residents with doctors and dentists. It was a mission of mercy to share the goodwill and redemption message of Jesus Christ.
Getting her flowers
Lucy Vigilant-Smith became the president of the Park Hill Resident Association to improve her community. She worked alongside city government agencies including the mayor of Yonkers, the Yonkers Police and Fire departments, and the City Council. In observance of Women’s History Month, Lucy Vigilant-Smith received a proclamation on March 21, 2022, that read, in part:
Whereas Lucy Vigilant-Smith remains involved in community and civic activities, she is being recognized for her commitment and dedication during Women’s History Month 2022 by Westchester County Legislator Jose Alvarado and Westchester Women’s Advisory Board Member Nicole Toro; and now, therefore be it RESOLVED that as the Westchester County Executive, I recognize Lucy Vigilant-Smith as an outstanding leader and advocate for women worthy of the highest praise of all who are fortunate enough to know her.
That just about says it all. Lucy Vigilant-Smith made her transition at home on March 26, 2022. God Bless that she received her flowers while she could enjoy them.
— Perri Gaffney, New York, is the radio host of Perri Tales on NUNUradio.com.