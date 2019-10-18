Dear Editor,
A shining Halo to off-duty V.I. Police Officer Freeman and her associate Detective Fleming for coming to my assistance when my car stalled and stopped in the drive-through line at FirstBank in Havensight.
Dear Editor,
