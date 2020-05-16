Today, I made a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. A thick, gooey sandwich. That’s not unusual for a grandmother of four. Truth be told, I have probably made hundreds of these sandwiches over the years. Today, however, it was different. Very much different in that I ate that sandwich down to the last crust.
The last peanut and butter sandwich I ate, it had to be high on 50 years ago. Is it because as we grow up that the inelegant peanut butter and jelly gives way to more refined tastes? Or is it just a kid sandwich that gets left behind? Either way, something caused that sandwich to resurrect itself for lunch.