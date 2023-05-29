The Virgin Islands has not always been the land of the free, but it has always been the home of the brave.
In 1848, slaves on St. Croix heeded the call to freedom.
In 1941, Virgin Islanders heeded the call to defend freedom.
For 80 years, in every war beginning with World War II, Virgin Islanders have willingly served in the Armed Forces with a courage rooted in the yearning to obtain, and then preserve, freedom.
It is no coincidence that the well-organized, fearless rebellion that produced the emancipation was led by a brave man known to the enslaved as General Buddhoe but known to the slavers on St. Croix as John Gottleib.
Free at last, the former slaves and their descendants kept the torch of liberty burning bright, lighting the way for the generations to come. And in 1927, when the United States, a nation built on the yearning for independence, declared that Virgin Islanders are citizens, the flame became eternal – but only if it is continually protected and defended.
Memorial Day honors the men and women who have given their lives for that noble cause. The day also is known as Decoration Day, a time set aside to honor the fallen by placing tributes on their graves and reflecting on the high price they paid so that we, the living, can enjoy the rights guaranteed by their sacrifice.
Over the years, more service men and women from the Virgin Islands, per capita, died while in the Armed Forces than from any other U.S. jurisdiction, according to the Veterans Administration. Let’s not forget that.
And today, especially, let’s not forget to tell them, in our hearts, a sincere and humble “Thank you.”