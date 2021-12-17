Where else but in the Virgin Islands can high-level staff feel comfortable enough to propose making an illegal procedure legal as a cure-all?
But that’s precisely what Austin Nibbs, the administrator of the Government Employees’ Retirement System, recommended in what can only be described as an ethical lapse. At the time, Nibbs and GERS board members were discussing an Inspector General audit on double dipping and how to end the longtime practice that has factored heavily into the pending insolvency of the pension system.
“I think I did speak to the Inspector General informally about it,” where “maybe we can make double dipping legal,” Nibbs told board members at a Dec. 1 meeting. “There’s some legal double dipping going on right now, if you want to call it that way — return to work without giving up the annuities.”
In brief, double dipping occurs when retirees who return to government employ continue to collect two checks.
Most, however, do so under the radar by returning as contract employees. The Inspector General’s audit revealed that one double dipper cheated the system for 14 years.
Nibbs, who noted that double dipping “has been a controversial issue for many years,” added “I must say that GERS strive[s] its utmost and its best to curtail this practice, and in some instances, we’ve been successful and in some we have not …”
Somewhere, others hoping to mimic the employee who gamed the system for 14 years are smiling. Current rules — the IG’s office does not name individuals or prosecute those committing what otherwise could be criminal acts — serve more to entice than detract.
Nibbs’ proposal has yet to land in the Senate, but when and if it does, it should be seen for the illicit audacity it is.
Meantime, the clock is ticking for Nibbs, who is eyeing retirement. The GERS board, at that Dec. 1 hearing, voted to extend his contract for three months. It means that GERS’ financial woes will no longer be his problem to fix. Our legislators, some of whom are eyeing a gubernatorial run, have yet to come up with a doable plan, and no doubt, are counting on voters’ perennial short-term memories at the ballot box.
Extended vacation
Christmas has come early for Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez, who this week gave herself an extra vacation day, and in so doing endeared herself to staff, who also will get an extra day off.
Causey-Gomez announced all Human Services offices, except those offering emergency services, will be closed Dec. 23 in way of “honoring and showing appreciation to the dedicated employees who serve our community through our eighty-four programs every day.”
“The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services employees devote their lives to serve our community in times of need. In honor of their commitment, the 23rd will offer a day off to rest, relax, and enjoy their families during this holiday season. This one day is but a small token of our gratitude. I want to say thank you and wish all of our DHS family a wondrous season of miracles and blessings.”
While we certainly don’t begrudge hardworking employees time off, Causey-Gomez’s announcement so close to the time when non-emergency public sector personnel work a half-day on Christmas Eve and get Christmas Day off smacks of self-aggrandizement at the expense of people whose need of services make their jobs possible.
The families of two young children who lost their lives in abusive households under Causey-Gomez’s watch meanwhile will spend the holidays seeking miracles and blessings. Human Services can start by telling the public the results of its internal investigation, and why it missed signs of heinous child abuse — not once, but twice — after the cases were reported. In one instance, the alert came from V.I. Police.
Education conundrum
Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin may preach to students about doing homework, but she apparently doesn’t practice what she preaches. After skipping a hearing last month on school readiness — presumably because she was ill-prepared — Berry-Benjamin showed up at a Senate hearing after she was subpoenaed, still not having done her homework.
We won’t get into the nitty-gritty of that meeting except to point out that the right hand apparently doesn’t know what the left hand is doing. In an embarrassing appearance before senators this week, top Education officials told senators that repair work to schools couldn’t be completed because of funding and staff shortages. In the next breath, however, another testified about the millions left in one account that could have gone toward hiring staff.
Deputy Commissioner Kemo Smith testified the department had $3 million left from the $20 million received in the first round of the Stimulus Package, and that a total of $138 million is expected in the second run. This, we might add, is in addition to disaster funds following the twin hurricanes of 2017. Yet, nary a nail has met hammer.
This led Sen. Janelle Sarauw to quip, “evidently we still don’t have enough maintenance workers, and we have federal funds to fill the gap.”
Anywhere else heads would roll, but this is the Virgin Islands.
Berry-Benjamin, under questioning from Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., said her department benefitted from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s state of emergency as this sped up the procurement process.
Francis’ response?
“While there’s a state of emergency, there’s still no urgency when we hear some of the response in moving things forward.”
Yup. Only in the V.I.