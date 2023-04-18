It is my belief that all individuals are to be protected against discrimination, regardless of their living conditions or personal identification. It is essential that we create a safe and inclusive environment that embraces and values the diversity of all.
The April 3rd edition of The Daily News noted that St. Croix residents expressed shock and sadness after the V.I. Police Department announced that 66-year-old Milton Gordon was found shot to death. Gordon, also known as “Bobo,” was “known to be a harmless, homeless individual,” a. riding to the V.I. Police statement.
The vagrant or homeless population on St. Croix is huge, and increasing daily. It is time the V.I. government and nonprofits combine resources and facilitate programs to mitigate this prevalent issue. Every year, during political rallies and in campaign speeches, politicians profess their intent to resolve the issue of mental health services and lack thereof, only to retreat to business as usual once elected. It is crucial that we approach this issue with sensitivity and respect for all individuals involved. We need to work together toward creating a society that values and respects all voices, without marginalizing any particular group.
Nobody should ever be shouted down, abused or even unfairly labelled by those who do not share their viewpoints. Persons should not be physically attacked or killed for expressing reservations or concerns on matters that do not coincide with the belief systems of others. We need to be guarded against creating a society where rights and conversations are convenient, and get to a place where commonality is found and respect for all is understood.
— Jelani L. Ritter, St. Croix