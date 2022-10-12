Dear Editor,
The following is an open letter to the VI Bar Association.
Dear lawyers of the V.I. Bar Association, founded in 1956, and presently nonfunctional.
You have a newly elected president and a website that does not reveal her name or any possible way to contact her including her e-mail or telephone number. You have not produced your own yearly law journal in years. You make/suggest rules that make lawyers the least respected professionals on earth today. Worst of all, you pretend to each other that you are following the rules given, and thus, have higher ethical rules than other groups.
I am a college graduate from the University of Virginia (which has a highly rated law school as well as a JAG school for our military side). My B.A. degree in speech and drama taught me the concept that “law should be practiced as written until changed by further law” is a flawed concept and always has been.
The legal use of precedents in law, which uses earlier laws to allow clients to prove their case, should only be used when the precedent is concerning the same subject as the one being litigated. One would hope that legal graduates would understand this from the beginning.
If the Bar Association were functional (and it presently is not) it would instruct its members to advise their clients that lawyering is an ethical profession and their jobs as defense attorneys are not to win their cases but to give their clients, the best ethical defense possible. It would fill me with joy and understanding to have the V.I. Bar Association president or any lawyer explain to me the flaws in my argument. One might call it a gloves off challenge to hear their answers to the above questions.
— Archie Ogden, St. Thomas