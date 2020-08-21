Recently my car has been doing this thing where it won’t crank. Just randomly. Everything turns on and works but the battery won’t catch. We have a portable jumper and that is usually all it takes to get it going. Please don’t email me auto advice. We plan on getting it checked out.
So, I noticed the other day that my husband has gotten into the habit of waiting outside on the porch until I crank the car up anytime I’m going somewhere. If it doesn’t start, he automatically comes down to the car and jumps it for me. I know how to do it and he’s seen me do it enough times to know I’m perfectly capable and comfortable with doing it.
But he waits for me on the porch anyway. Every time.
I’ve been thinking about my father a lot because his birthday is this month. Today, as a matter of fact. That’s part of the reason why I noticed the habit of waiting that my husband had developed. It reminded me of something my father would do.
Like my husband, my dad married a strong-willed, independent woman who was raised to take care of herself. We might ask for instructions but we don’t easily ask for help. We expect to have to do for ourselves and those in our care. So doing for us isn’t easy, even though we love it. It takes a bit of ingenuity and persistence. It also takes knowing that it’s the little things that matter the most.
We took lots of road trips as a family. My parents would often split the driving duties. When we stopped for gas, however, my father always pumped.
I noticed this one day and then started noticing that if my parents were in the car together and they stopped for gas, my father always pumped the gas. I’d seen my mother pump her own gas plenty of times. If my dad was in the car, she didn’t even shift in her seat. She just knew he was going to do it because it was what he always did. That’s just one example of the types of things my dad did for my mom.
Seeing my husband waiting on the porch and then realizing he was doing it to wait and see if I needed a jump is like those examples. It’s a display of care and concern that feeds relationships. All relationships, not just romantic ones.
My dad taught me to look for those signs in my interactions with people. If you pay attention, people will show you if they care about you and your well-being by the actions they take and the habits they display.
That can be applied to our community in general.
We know that in times of crisis, we can come together and give our last to our neighbor. We know already that if someone in our community is suffering hardships, we can band together. No one can question that when the going gets tough, we are V.I. Strong.
It is in the day-to-day, however, in the small, quiet moments out of the spotlight, where the true depth of our care for each other and our community is on display.
It is in the small acts and thoughtful habits that our heritage and culture are put to the test. We have endured so many trials not just because we are strong, but because of genuine acts of caring carried out every day.
We have serious issues that are affecting our community and dangerous elements that are determined to destroy our peace of mind. We can pass laws. We can hire tougher enforcers. We can make speeches and write articles and take to the radio to plead our case. Our case to end the gun violence, domestic abuse, homelessness, food insecurity, ecological destruction, political corruption, police misconduct and any number of societal ills. None of it will end until we employ our most powerful weapon: Empathy.
The ability to see yourself in another’s suffering. The habit of treating others the way you want to be treated. The act of showing you care in such a way that others can depend on your support.
The world is a hard place. It is stubborn and does what it wants to do. Humans can be hard to love. We are selfish and bossy, but we are also fierce and ambitious. We like to learn the hard way but also look out for shortcuts. Fate is fickle, karma is consistent and the only thing you can count on is change. The absolute truth is that whatever you are going through, someone else is going through it or has been through it or will face it.
Those little acts of care get returned daily in relationships. It’s how we let our loved ones, the ones we care about, know we’ve got their back. Now we just need to extrapolate that, spread it throughout our community. Remember that it’s all “ah we” — not just me. Or you. Or us. Or them. All.
— Mariel Blake is a Daily News columnist. She can be reached at warriorgriotspeaks@gmail.com.