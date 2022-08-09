Dear Editor,

Recently there have been a number of submissions to Letters to the Editor regarding the proposed dredging of St. Thomas Harbor. The letters have largely been in support of the dredging needed to deepen the turning basin adjacent to the West Indian Company dock. I agree with the project and wholeheartedly with Mr. Mark Wenner’s position as set forth in his letter to the editor on Friday, Aug. 5, regarding the necessity for this maintenance dredging and in opposition to the proposed Long Bay Landing Project.