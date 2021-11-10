Dear Editor,
On Oct. 21, The Virgin Islands Daily news published a story titled “Senate committee OKs $1.5 million for St. John fish market, dock.”
In that story, Sen. Kurt Vialet is quoted as saying, “Similar to what we are doing with the horse racetrack on St. Croix, the track is owned by Port Authority, but it has been leased to Sport, Parks and Recreation for some 40 years.” My only comment is this: “Please God, do not let the St. John fish market be handled like the St. Croix horse racetrack.”
We do not need another multimillion-dollar investment-turned-travesty to be boondoggled by our Public Works office, or any other government agency for that matter.
— Jeremiah Fabulosa, St. Croix