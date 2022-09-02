This is an open letter to the USPS postmaster on St. Thomas.
I am fed up. A few weeks ago, a U.S. Postal Service truck was in the handicap spot at Barefoot Buddha. I waited for the driver to get back. First, he said he didn’t know it was a handicap spot, then the woman with him in the other truck said their supervisor said they could use the spot.
On Thursday, I was at Lockhart mall and found another USPS truck in the handicap spot. I had to wait for him as there wasn’t another place close by. When he returned, he said the owner of the Sprint business told him he could park there! The young man seemed pretty cavalier about it and left.
This has to stop. Perhaps the powers that be at USPS will put a stop to this. Business owners are not authorized to approve the use of these spots. I sincerely hope the V.I. Police don’t condone it, either.
In the past when I have called the police, the offender had left by the time anyone from the VIPD arrived.
— Dena Langdon, St Thomas