Dear Editor,
This is an open letter to BVI residents.
Beloved brothers and sisters, as the news of the arrest of Hon. Premier Andrew A. Fahie have flooded the airwaves, the BVI Christian Council wishes to encourage you, the people of this territory, not to lose hope but to hold on to the Lord more than ever before.
The word of God in 1 Timothy 2:1-4 exhorts us that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgiving be made for all men and for all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and holiness, for this is good and acceptable in the sight of God.
Let us therefore join as a territory to pray for Premier Andrew A. Fahie and those named in the indictment. Let us continually pray for His Excellency the governor, the deputy governor, the Acting Premier Hon. Natalio Wheatley and the Cabinet of this territory for godly leadership. Let us pray that truth, righteousness, justice, grace and peace would prevail and that the Lord would have mercy on us all. Let us pray for God’s kingdom rule to flourish in our beloved territory. We ask you to remain calm and peaceful as the process takes its course and to keep ever praying for all involved, for we know and are confident in the Lord that the effectual fervent prayer of the righteous avails much.
— Pastor Ve-Anna Thomas, Tortola, on behalf of BVI Christian Council.