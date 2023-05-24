In an effort to address crime in the U.S. Virgin Islands, we must first be willing to objectively identify root causes, the socio-economic impacts as well as systematic issues which serve as contributing factors. These include social dislocation, inequality, lack of education and employment opportunities for youth, specifically among young men. More importantly, the systematic issues within the criminal justice system that have failed to adequately rehabilitate some of them must be immediately addressed.
A May 22nd Daily News article headlined “Police investigating two weekend murders,” noted that a 29-year-old was killed before dawn in Christiansted, and another gunned down just after dusk in Frederiksted. The latter was 24-years old, police said. With a population of less than 100,000, one can’t help but notice the age demographic of the perpetrators, before concluding that both suspects, and sometimes victims, are getting younger with each act of violence.
When a system such as the VIPD misses an opportunity to educate and inform its citizens, the results are a platform for doubt, conspiracy theories as well as recidivism to metastasize and create crisis.
Crisis can only be mitigated by leadership — strong, impassioned and innovative leadership! Sadly, somewhere along the way we have lost that, as well as a generation of young people, to substandard education, crime and drugs. While the silence by our lawmakers is deafening, we must seek and use this opportunity to underscore the value of individual responsibility and perseverance. I stand today committed and resolute in my convictions on criminal justice reform.
Prioritizing crime prevention, intervention programs and comprehensive criminal justice reform are crucial. These should be resolution-based, goal-oriented, and solution-heavy, and take precedence. Henceforth, this should include the reinstatement of programs such as the commission on youth and advocacy for enhanced training and community engagement among law officers as well as enhancing the effectiveness of the judiciary.
As a community built on the backs of those that came before us, we must understand “there can be no future without fully understanding the circumstances and decisions of the past.”
May we continue to mobilize and lend our collective voices to robust discourse as we continue to lobby issues and causes that improves the standard of living for us all. We must stand today able and ready with much inclination to let our voices be heard, no matter our stance on the issues. This is the only way we can extricate the past, influence change, and change the tide of discontent and mistrust between offenders and defenders of the law.
— Jelani Ritter, St. Croix