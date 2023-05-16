Dear Editor,
Dear Editor,
The 2023 fiscal year budget cycle goes into effect in October, thus, I am making an appeal to the executive branch by stating explicitly that “funding for senior services must be increased.”
There’s an adage that “it’s the squeaky wheel that gets the oil,” and at one time or another, all of us have applied that approach to life’s decisions where finances are concerned. There is another adage that goes essentially, “robbing Peter to pay Paul,” but when we speak to quality of life, those adages do not apply. Often in society, seniors suffer in silence. The increased cost of living has a tremendous impact on resources available, which do not grow at the rate necessary to sustain daily living expenses.
The Virgin Islands has an exceptionally large senior population, and the budget should reflect and prioritize their needs. Seniors are not going to make their mouths loud, they are not going to be on social media agitating the candidates, and most likely they will not head up political campaign committees that usually endures a voice. So, who is left to advocate and assure that those who have given their all to make these islands what they are today, have a decent twilight year? Do we have enough medical care professionals for the aging Virgin Islands population?
One of my childhood friends reached out to me inquiring as to what type of home health care is available in the VI for his parents who are currently on the mainland. I was silent and told him, I’d call back. Shortly thereafter I forwarded him the number for the Adult Protective Services Unit at the Department of Human Services. They are more versed as to the specifics of his inquiry. The daily cost for someone to pay out of pocket for home-care professionals is astronomical. If the home-care provider charges the federal minimum wage of $7.25 for hours that will be $21.75 per day, $105 per week., $420.00 per month or almost $5,000 per year.
Focusing on senior care now is more important than ever. The Older American Act of 1965 was recently amended and reauthorizes programs and initiatives on a national level which came to fruition from years of advocacy groups pressuring their elected officials to hear their plea. The Older Americans Act contains seven distinct sections or titles. Overall, the OAA supports those 60 years and older to live with dignity and care. Title I sets the objectives and areas of focus for the Older Americans Act: adequate income; physical and mental health; housing; long-term care services; employment; honor and dignity; participation in community life; continuum of care and protections from abuse
During this budget cycle, let us get on board with the national initiative of increasing funds and support services in the Virgin Islands so we can enhance or sustain a better life for those who are currently seniors and for those close to that age.
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas