It never ceases to amaze how the noisiness of a campaign season fades to a peep once political aspirants are in office. Just imagine were they to govern with the same urgency, how better off the Virgin Islands would be.

Alas, we’re reminded that the more things change, the more they stay the same. In the Virgin Islands, this isn’t merely a cliché, but an every four-year occurrence when would-be pols have a solution for everything. Once in office, the word “transparency” is bandied about but it’s nothing of the sort.