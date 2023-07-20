It never ceases to amaze how the noisiness of a campaign season fades to a peep once political aspirants are in office. Just imagine were they to govern with the same urgency, how better off the Virgin Islands would be.
Alas, we’re reminded that the more things change, the more they stay the same. In the Virgin Islands, this isn’t merely a cliché, but an every four-year occurrence when would-be pols have a solution for everything. Once in office, the word “transparency” is bandied about but it’s nothing of the sort.
Case in point, residents are learning belatedly that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who no longer has to worry about a re-election campaign, quietly doled out raises to members of the executive branch.
While no one begrudges individuals earning a decent salary, the reasoning behind Bryan’s pay hikes is disingenuous at best.
The May 1, “Managerial Salary Schedule for Executive Level I Unclassified Employees,” apparently referencing certain non-unionized and Cabinet positions, cited a 2003 reduction in salaries due to the government’s financial crisis even though it was restored in 2005, and increased in 2007 from $97,000 to $115,000. The salary limit was increased again to $130,000 as of 2012.
Bryan, noting that the Revised Organic Act grants him the authority to increase executive branch salaries, said he was using such power to raise salaries from not more than $130,000 a year to “not less than $115,000 and not more than $145,000 per annum.”
What do senators, who will be campaigning next year for re-election, say about this? Nothing.
That’s due to a self-indulgent law that ties senators’ salaries to that of Cabinet members. In essence, when these executive branch staff get a raise, they do too.
This week, Government House touted a multi-year partnership with WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston to serve as the territory’s official tourism ambassador. Boston would promote the territory through local and national campaigns, and a Tourism delegation — led by Bryan — honored her at a shindig in Las Vegas during the All-Star Weekend. While we’re happy for Boston and her continued rise to stardom, we can’t help but ask what local officials are doing to improve our tourism product? The Tourism Dept. office on St. Thomas, for example, is a stone’s throw away from an area where homeless individuals sleep at night, and pick through trash bins, leaving the contents strewn along Veterans Drive — our living room to cruise passengers.
We’re approaching the sixth-year anniversary of two devastating, back-to-back Category 5 hurricanes. Yet, for the billions in recovery dollars received, the Bryan-Roach administration has little tangible to show for it. Six years later, instead of the improved infrastructure promised, Virgin Islanders are still contending with bad roads, leaky roofs, recurring blackouts and schools still in disrepair among the myriad of problems that are fodder in every election cycle.
The sad part is that another politician — and one usually working lockstep with the current administration and going along to get along — will promise a cure-all on the campaign trail. Even sadder is that voters will believe it.
Bryan and Roach can still turn things around in the more than three years left in their tenure. They asked for four more years to finish the job they started. Voters gave it to them, and squandering their trust on contracts for friends and family or doling out salary hikes in secret are not good signs. It behooves the administration to seriously “change course now,” and to follow through on promises to constituents by completing at least some of the many so-called “planned” projects before their time is up. It would put the Virgin Islands on track, with all the billions received in recovery dollars, to be “stronger than ever” for generations.