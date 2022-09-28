Dear Editor,
The last free beach on the eastern end of St. Thomas has become the target for a major land and water use development project that will ruin the pristine and serene setting forever.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 28, 2022 @ 6:06 pm
Dear Editor,
The last free beach on the eastern end of St. Thomas has become the target for a major land and water use development project that will ruin the pristine and serene setting forever.
One of my good friends, environmentalist Eddie Donoghue PhD (RIP), brought it to my attention several years back that the acquisition of Lindquist Beach by the Magens Bay Authority has left the residents of the eastern end of the island of St. Thomas with “one last free beach.”
Think about that for a second. It seems like every two or three years, the issue of a major land and water environmental assessment comes up on the islands of St. Thomas and St. John. As long, as there is no official land and water use plan, the people will be in a perpetual struggle against those who say they are big money spenders, with big talk of how their projects (which are funded mostly by loans) will spur economic growth never seen before in the Virgin Islands.
Who actually falls for that nonsense in 2022? Elected officials, don’t turn a blind eye to this. If it has not reached your desk yet, it’s on the way. And please, don’t think for a minute we are not aware and concerned about the future plans for other areas including the Caneel Bay Resort, which are being met with resistance from the residents of St. John. The Save Coral Bay Group is currently in a fight against another major development plan to prevent the Summer’s End Group from constructing a behemoth of a marina.
Protecting our coastline is paramount for several reasons, and erecting behemoth buildings, docks, moorings, pump-houses — that will never be properly managed — and buoys, will completely destroy the last free beach on the eastern end, with no entrance fee or a cost associated with parking one’s vehicle.
The overall development plan includes a “managed mooring field” that will have 14 buoys in Vessup Bay and 68 buoys in Muller Bay; pump-out facilities and showers will be available for the clients that lease moorings in the mooring field. Managed mooring fields are a means to have proper anchorage of moored vessels, and proper environment management. Still, I feel confident in saying, on behalf of the people of St. Thomas, that we don’t want anymore development in Vessup/Muller Bay and we want to protect our last free beach for this and future generations to come.
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas