September is the month in which Virgin Islanders hold their breaths a bit more, hoping against hurricanes.
We know what may come, with only a few days warning. And, it usually creates what we don’t want — problems. Long, long lists of problems.
Now, it’s time for all of us to step up to the plate, and look out for our most vulnerable neighbors.
Do we have elders in our view, who may need a hand in getting some heavy cases of water? Or need a trip to a store for some extra provisions? Do they need help in cranking up a generator? Or do they need help ensuring that they have an extra month’s supply of medicines on hand?
Storm preparation is not easy and requires quite a bit of manual strength to check those heavy shutters or lug in supplies. In addition, our local nonprofits also need to strengthen their stockpiles of food and water — just in case. A call now, to see what they may need, would mean the world to those charged with being our front-line responders in a crisis.
It’s going to take a village, the whole Virgin Islands village, to make sure we are all as ready as can be. Pulling together before a storm is as important as after one.
Helping our elders and nonprofits get prepared take a little bit of the scary away.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi