One author extolled the experience of attending a crime writing festival as an awesome opportunity to meet and mingle with like-minded artists who are passionate about their work and simply enjoy getting together from time to time to inspire, invigorate and encourage each other.

I was indeed honored to be among a delegation of erudites from the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) who attended the British Virgin Islands’ (BVI) second annual Literary Arts Festival in November 2022. The theme: “Unspoken. Unwritten. Unknown” was a fitting tribute to their community’s efforts to foster an enduring cultural identity through the works of their local artists and annual literary campaigns. Renown Poet Laureate, President of the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College (HLSCC), and our distinguished host, Dr. Richard Georges and his very capable staff made every effort to make us feel at home — from the writers’ welcoming reception held at Government House through our two-day participation in a variety of literary workshops.