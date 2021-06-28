Editor’s note: This editorial first appeared in the Nov. 13, 1965, edition of The Daily News, and is among a compilation of editorials in “Thoughts Along the Way,” by the late co-founder Ariel Melchior Sr. From time to time, we will republish some of Melchior’s editorials written between 1932 and 1978 which reflect how much — or how little — life has changed on our islands in the intervening decades.
A recent travelogue from Denmark by a St. Thomas traveler stated “Copenhagen has one shopping area in the center of the city devoted entirely to pedestrians, with no cars on the streets. The area covers about five blocks. Main Street in St. Thomas might well become a similar area as our tourism continues to grow. It certainly works in Copenhagen!”
As our winter tourist season approaches, now is the time to conduct a bold experiment and turn our “monoxide canyon” of Main Street into a pedestrian mall from the Chase Manhattan Bank to the V.I. National Bank. Here visitors and residents could walk freely from one side of the street to another, wander about the shops, going from one to another without the jostling press of a too narrow sidewalk, avoid the restless haste on a crowded street which does not lend itself to the relaxation of a tropical vacation, breathe ocean air free of gasoline and diesel fumes.
This is not the scheme of a wild-eyed visionary. Many of the more progressive cities in the United States and Europe have already transformed their crowded city centers into attractive walkways, from which automobiles are excluded. In many cities it has restored to the main business section the commerce which had been relegated to the suburbs because of choked main streets.
Traffic experts, educators, many stateside visitors, and others have recommended that we shunt automobile traffic off Main Street. Since traffic moves at a snail’s pace on most days, no time would be lost by drivers. Adequate cab stands and pick-up points for tourists could be established on the waterfront. The street could be decorated attractively with palms and plants. There might even be room for sidewalk cafes. Throughout the years our crowded main artery has taken on all the bad features of a bottleneck.
Why not try the changeover for a short time during the period of the winter tour season? If it should prove unworkable (which we doubt), then vehicular traffic could be turned back into the street again.
We trust that his proposal will not be opposed by those who do not wish to see progress on this island.