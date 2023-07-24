I try to set aside at least two hours for reading each day. I do my best to select good reading material that would improve my knowledge and improve my ability to think critically. Included in my reading list is The Daily News because, for the most part, it’s informative and educational.
I often enjoy the writings of Mr. Olasee Davis. His tribute to the late Honorable Judge Cyril Michael was good informational reading. Furthermore, it awakened my mind when I served in Judge Michael’s court as his bailiff in the Municipal Court in the early 1960s. (I joined the V.I. Police Department Nov. 11, 1962; retired March 13, 2002.) He had a positive impact in my life as a police officer.
If you would permit me to shift a little. The news of the shooting of the late V.I. Police Detective Delberth I. Phipps Jr., is not the news any family member expects to receive. Some say that such incidents come with the “turf.” It’s harsh, but it’s reality. One of the most important functions of a police department is the prevention of crimes. This is what Detective Phipps was trying to do — so that we would be safer. His price was invaluable.
Decisions that courts make impact our lives. But I believe that V.I. Attorney General Ariel Smith put it best.
“Please be assured that the Virgin Islands Department of Justice will use its best efforts to ensure that all appropriate steps are taken to see that justice is done, in accordance with applicable rules and law,” she said.
It is a deep message to Detective Phipps Jr.’s family and to the community. My condolences to the loved ones of Det. Phipps and may God grant them strength and peace during this loss.
— Al M. Donastorg, Sr., St. Thomas, is a retired police captain.