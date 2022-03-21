It was such a surprise to find a vintage-looking photograph of Luz Luis and my mother Graciela Millin, who served together as first and second ladies of the U.S. Virgin Islands from 1978 through 1982. It made me think about the normalcy of relationships among persons perceived as influential and powerful. And I recall with fondness that these two fine ladies were able to forge a purely amicable and down-to-earth friendship.
Mrs. Luis and my mother participated together in a great deal of community activities, and they visited each other at their homes. My sister Juliette and I were included in a countless number of their activities. In fact, my very first “straightening” of my hair, occurred during a visit Mrs. Luis [a skilled beautician] paid to our home and she did me the honor, right in the living room of our house, of perming my hair. I was about 11.
The bond between the first and second ladies was a unique one. They were married to the most powerful men in the territory at the time, Gov. Juan Francisco Luis and Lt. Gov. Henry Allan Millin. But they had other things in common, they were of Hispanic descent, they were young — they were both in their 30s — and they had been thrust into a position of prominence that few other Virgin Islanders had experienced at the time. They became fast friends during that period, and it made sense.
Together, they not only supported their husbands during moments of a plethora of crises in the Virgin Islands, Mrs. Luis and my mother did so with great poise, elegance, grace, and humility. These last two characteristics, grace and humility, are not easily maintained living under the microscope of the public.
While there was no social media back then, the population was smaller. That meant that rumors, innuendos, and criticisms of actions and personalities still were able to run rampant. However, from the memory of a young girl, their vibrant and gracious personalities are etched in my mind. I remember them as leaders who elegantly represented the women of the territory.
History will show that they did not stay in contact during the latter years of the Luis-Millin administration, as the governor and the lieutenant governor had a parting of the ways due to disagreements regarding policies. I remember my mother expressing to Mrs. Luis that she would treasure their friendship, but that they both needed to support their husband’s positions. They remained fond of each other nevertheless.
The experience of witnessing the public lives of these two women, allowed me to be sensitive with future first and second ladies I went on to serve with as I worked for the Office of Public Relations under governors Alexander A. Farrelly and Roy L. Schneider and their wives, first ladies Joan Harrigan-Farrelly and Barbara Schneider, as well as Second Lady Monique Sibilly-Hodge, the wife of Lt. Gov. Derek M. Hodge.
Our current First Lady Yolanda Bryan has many examples of women who stood where she stands as she must bear the important responsibility of standing in support of her husband, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. Fortunately, she too, had a bird’s eye view of what has become her current role as we worked together in the Office of Public Relations under Schneider. I knew her then as Yolanda Cabodevilla.
As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month and Virgin Islands History Month in the territory, let us remember the quiet contributions of a cadre of distinguished women who have stood tall, and represented other women with grace and humility amid crises and chaos, and who were able to remain strong and smiling to lead another day.
— Janette Millin Young, St. Thomas, is a businesswoman and a former V.I. senator. She can be reached at janettemillinyoung@yahoo.com.