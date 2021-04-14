Dear Editor,
This is a throwback to Carnival in April 1969.
I was a senior at All Saints. The school needed a driver for the Friday parade. Being one of the oldest students with a driver’s license, I jumped at the chance. That old, green pickup truck was now white. All of the other students had transformed it into the Lincoln Memorial. “Peace” was the theme the school had voted on that year.
“Stay up,” was a catch line I shared with my classmates.
Calypso Rose’s “Fire, fire — In meh wire papa — Ay ya yeye — O you yoye” was a popular calypso song we all moved to.
Clayton Wheatley wanted to ride shotgun, I wanted to be in the Adults’ Parade. He made that happen. Clayton got to ride in the right seat.
It was still early and already hot. I had started out that morning with an insulated gallon jug of my own mix to drink and drive with. While we waited in the parking lot at Lucy’s Market, Mr. Tyson, my history teacher, walked by and asked for a swallow. He took a swig, smiled, and moved on to the next troupe. He also kept the jug.
I could see a ripple in the crowd moving forward and around the corner onto Main Street, then All Saints was on the move. As I turned the corner out of the shade into the sunlight of Market Square, my mouth was dry.
“Everybody else is drinking!” I pleaded with Mr. Tyson, who was walking alongside, for a beer. He gave me the “talk” about being the driver. And, as a driver of a school float I was supposed to be an “adult” and responsible person.
I was just hot and thirsty. I pleaded with friends on the sidewalk. A beer would appear from Clayton’s side and Mr. Tyson would glare and take it. He’d hassle anyone who tried to smuggle drinks in.
Ronnie Lockhart and Dalton Carty moved alongside, in and out of the crowds, taking pictures. In the bed of the truck John Litland played the part of Abe Lincoln, all in white, sitting, not moving, in the marble chair, deep in thoughtful staring. Mark Myers played the part of Dr. King delivering his “I Have a Dream” speech. Every once in a while, the sidewalk would “ooh” and “aah,” I felt the truck shift. I imagined John having to move once in a while — a statue coming to life. I saw a girlfriend on the roof of Palm Passage, she saw me. Last night’s date had not ended well, I had to talk to her.
“You drive,” I told Clayton.
I hopped out, he slid over behind the wheel.
“I’ll catch up,” I yelled over my shoulder.
I ran down the alley to where the stairs were, up the stairs, over the roof and backwards to the street where she had been; lots of people were there watching the parade go by below.
My ex-girlfriend was no longer there. Out of breath I saw the Lincoln Memorial creeping slowly away up Main Street. Back across the roof, down the stairs, I knew there would be too many people to run through, I ran down the waterfront, over to the end of Creque’s Alley, then back up to Main Street. Clayton seemed glad to see me as we changed seats.
I melted behind the wheel. Mr. Tyson wasn’t as uptight as before. He now had a beer and a happy grin. I begged for a gulp, he begged me to wait until after we passed the reviewing stand at the Post Office. Mrs. Louise Brady (school principal) passed by and gave me a cup of Kool-Aid and laughed.
The parade stalled as each school performed. I watched the crowd around me drinking! Waves of shimmering heat off the hood made my eyes water. The dashboard temperature gauge hovered near the red. My legs were going numb but I could still move my feet — brake, clutch, shift, gas clutch, shift, gas, brake, brake, shift. Our turn came, then we were past the Post Office moving upward alongside the Grand Hotel.
Mr. Tyson was no longer there! Ice cold cans of Schaefer, Miller and Heineken appeared at the window. Clayton found a church key. That ‘squish’ sound never sounded so good, the cold flowed down my throat. I was saved and revived! We crept by the park and turned left towards the ball field. At the Apollo Theater I was in no pain.
At the entrance of the ballpark, the parade stalled again. Clayton had gotten out. I could see the floats of other schools drive past the platform as the students danced up onto the stage. I pulled to a stop with the other floats and opened the door, I slid down and out of the truck onto the grass, my lower half was numb. I propped myself up against a tire. I didn’t care. Nobody else did either.
A pair of sandals shuffled into my view, the grew into knees. Mr. Tyson seemed to grow taller as I raised my head.
“We’re up, the show must go on,” he laughed and helped me climb back into the truck.
I don’t remember if President Lincoln or Dr. King were still at the memorial.
“Just pull up alongside the platform and stop,” he said looking me in the eye.
“You done good today Rock,” he shook my hand.
Somehow, I made it back to Carnival Village where Claudius Smith was running the senior class booth near the Fort. I don’t remember a whole lot after that until the next morning when I joined the Adults’ Parade as a hippie with a long black wig in Clayton’s father’s Tau group.
A lot happened that day also! What a Carnival it was — April ’69.
— Rocky Stenger, Maine