Many on St. John have been years begging for our library to be reopened at the bare minimum, during hours that serve children — the very same children that are so often referred to during pre-election speeches!
St. John has come up with many of its own solutions to get books into the hands of children, but as usual we are a small voter total and easily ignored. But now I am confused following several Daily News articles on our no-open library situation to see The newspaper report the coincidental story that the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has received the national honor of Center For The Book?!!” when we have the Library for The Blind — because it is housed in same building as DPNR’s office? — as the sole library open in the V.I.
Does this side by side reportage not seem nonsensical?
— Judith A. Kane, St. John