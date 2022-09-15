I wish to offer a huge Love City thank you to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., St. John Administrator Shikima Jones, and V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe for their fine efforts in arranging a terrific meeting, last Thursday night, to discuss the creation of an Enighed Pond Community Park (aka STJ Carnival Park).
In a standing-room-only meeting at our the legislature on St. John, and for nearly two-and-a-half hours, everyone shared ideas for this project and its multi-purpose uses. I’m so proud of our community for the many thoughtful ideas which were shared, showing the commitment to our island, Love City.
This creative meeting was topped off with applause when Senate President Frett-Gregory rose to announce that the Legislature has recently confirmed that in the future our STJ Capital Improvement Fund shall be dedicated ONLY to STJ projects. This $1.5 million-a-year fund will provide so many opportunities for our island to become even better.
Having many decades of attending STJ meetings, this meeting was one of the most positive. I am so proud of our STJ community and to everyone who showed up to offer their input on this proposed community park in the heart of our Cruz Bay.