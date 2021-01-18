In a few days, Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States. Many governments and individuals around the world will breathe a collective sigh of relief.
This will not be because a Democrat has replaced a Republican, but because an individual who represents stability, certainty and rationality will again be the head of state of the world’s most influential, economic and militarily-powerful nation.
On the afternoon of January 6 as insurrectionists, rioters and nihilists entered the U.S. Capitol, Biden spoke as a U.S. president should, demonstrating leadership, calm, conviction, forethought and strength. It was a moment that suggested that U.S. values and democracy might again be worthy of respect.
Now the real challenge begins. In the four years since President Trump took office, much has changed in the world, and for the Biden administration, business cannot be as it was when President Obama held office.
The pandemic aside, the Trump years have seen a proliferation of hard and soft wars around the world; a rapid acceleration in China’s global influence and economic and military strength; and less powerful nations, including Russia, attempt to permanently weaken democratic systems through a mix of misinformation, cyberwarfare and subversion.
In addition, multilateralism has gone into retreat, multiple refugee crises continue around the world, and the impact of climate change has become close to critical. All of these things have been happening alongside a surge in autocracy, and a widening divide globally between the wealthy and the average citizen.
One consequence has been a loss of global confidence in U.S. leadership. Faced with weakening alliances, attacks on the multilateral systems that underpin security and trade, and a consequent fragmentation of trust, Washington’s friends in Europe, the Americas and elsewhere have questioned in public — but mostly in private — whether the U.S. was any longer a reliable ally.
For President-elect Biden and the team of individuals he has picked for their real-world experiences, rectifying this poses a daunting task, not least in convincing allies that his foreign policy can outlast him.
When it comes to the Americas, the incoming administration has indicated that it will pursue policies ensuring post-pandemic recovery and economic growth in ways that mutually benefit the whole of the hemisphere and provide security to all, including the U.S.
Recent interviews, broadcast remarks and think tank contributions made by some of those who will have senior roles in the White House, the State Department and elsewhere also suggest that an overarching policy principle will be the promotion of shared values, cooperation, and change encouraged, — rather than driven — by the U.S.
This is likely to be at its most evident when it comes to the existential issue of climate change.
It is already clear from the nomination of John Kerry as Mr. Biden’s Cabinet-level Special Envoy for Climate that addressing global warming will be a cross-cutting theme in future U.S. global and hemispheric policy.
Apart from a much-needed return to the Paris Climate Accord, the Biden administration is expected to mobilize multilateral institutions to develop post-pandemic climate-related solutions that address the unresolved issue of high borrowing costs for vulnerable nations.
In comments last year, Juan Gonzalez — who Mr. Biden has appointed Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere at the National Security Council — suggested that in the Caribbean, the deployment of Mr. Biden’s proposed Clean Energy Export and Climate Investment Initiative will likely be a priority, with an initial focus on providing low-cost financing to small island states “ready to demonstrate leadership on climate change.”
On the hugely-divisive issue of Venezuela and Cuba, the incoming administration will continue to press for change in both countries, but with clear objectives and the abandonment of the Trump administration’s divisive attempt to create a Caribbean “coalition of the willing.” In Venezuela’s case, the new approach appears to involve reviewing and adjusting sanctions while encouraging the development of a common approach with Europe, Latin America, and other international partners. This will likely involve the adoption of “smart sanctions” calibrated in a way that encourages internal dialogue between Venezuela’s government and its independent opposition with a view toward bringing about domestically-led democratic change.
On Cuba — although the issue has been complicated by the disgraceful decision taken in the dying days of the Trump administration to redesignate it as a “state sponsor of terrorism” — the Biden White House seems set to ease restrictions on U.S. travel and remittances as a part of an incremental strategy that aims, to quote Gonzalez’s past words, to “empower the Cuban people as protagonists of their own future.”
On China, the Biden administration’s objective in the Americas will likely be to play a central coordinating role in future hemispheric economic development in ways that China cannot. That is by bringing together financing from bodies like the Inter-American Development Bank and other multilateral institutions, the private sector, and like-minded allies.
The approach is intended to see the U.S. doing more to enhance and consolidate economic prosperity on an Americas-wide basis, utilizing new technologies. As such the focus will be less on near-shoring, and not overtly transactional or framed publicly in the context of U.S. national security.
In the coming months, the development of these general themes will be gradually fleshed out against a background of the significantly more immediate U.S. domestic and international concerns the incoming administration will have to address.
Already, the multitude of Washington think tanks and lobbyists that swim in Washington’s policy waters are convening virtually to shape the detail and inform the April Summit of the Americas at which Biden is expected to outline a new hemispheric policy.
If the Biden Administration is genuine in its desire to see the hemisphere take a collegiate approach to developing and shaping policy, it is incumbent on Caribbean civil society — and especially more-thoughtful private sector representatives — to develop new working relationships in Washington. It suggests too that this is the moment when mechanisms with longevity, beyond the contacts governments may have, are required to ensure the authentic voice of the region’s economic interests are clearly heard.
— David Jessop is a consultant to the Caribbean Council and can be contacted at david.jessop@caribbean-council.org.