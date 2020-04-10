As you drive up the mountainside to get to my mother-in-law’s house you pass many craggy rock droppings that have become exposed over the years. One in particular, about halfway up, turns into a raging waterfall any time there is any significant rain. Whenever I see it I try to imagine how far up the mountain the water started and at what point it began to pick up speed. I picture it slucing through the undergrowth and racing to that point where it gathers and tumbles down this long thin rock face on its way to the bay below.
It’s fascinating to think about all that is contained in that water. At some point it fell from the sky after having been gathered up somewhere else, perhaps a neighbor island or maybe from even further away. It bathes our trees, plants and wildlife and dripps to the ground. It collects in shallow pools and begins running off the debris. Soon it begins to run down the hill as the grade of the land steepens. Then it is racing down rivulets and stream paths dug out over years of this same journey. At last its speed takes it to a point where the ground falls away beneath it and it crashes down the craggs and spikes, the mounds and divots, that pepper the face of the rock. Its fury is gathered and directed through a man-made diversion and it continues on to land in the bay.
