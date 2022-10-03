Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach on Saturday recalled the 1878 Labor Revolt on St. Croix more widely known as Fireburn.

The day, also known as Contract Day, is celebrated annually on Oct. 1 and commemorates the day workers gathered on the island to protest low wages and harsh living conditions. The gathering eventually turned into a riot and said to be organized and led by three women Mary Thomas, Axeline Elizabeth Salomon and Mathilda McBean.