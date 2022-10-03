Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach on Saturday recalled the 1878 Labor Revolt on St. Croix more widely known as Fireburn.
The day, also known as Contract Day, is celebrated annually on Oct. 1 and commemorates the day workers gathered on the island to protest low wages and harsh living conditions. The gathering eventually turned into a riot and said to be organized and led by three women Mary Thomas, Axeline Elizabeth Salomon and Mathilda McBean.
“In commemoration of Contract Day, we remember the fearless legacy of the women who led the Fireburn on Oct.1, 1878,” Roach said in a statement released Saturday.
“On that day, Mary ‘Queen Mary’ Thomas, Mathilda, ‘Queen Mathilda’ McBean and Axeline ‘Queen Agnes’ Salomon demonstrated their strength and courage as they demand better pay for plantation workers,” he said.
According to Roach, following the emancipation of enslaved Africans in the Danish West Indies, the Labor Act of 1849 was enacted, which provided plantation owners with a source of inexpensive labor.
“It allowed for a laborer to be contracted on the first day of October and to be bound to that plantation until the agreement was severed the following year at the same time,” Roach said, adding that although laborers were paid, their wages were not the fair pay for a day’s work as provided by the existing labor laws. The promise of improved working conditions and wages also were left unfulfilled year after year.
“Queens Mary, Mathilda, and Agnes bravely changed this with a revolt notably called the Fireburn. These women stood up for the rights of the masses regarding fair pay and fair labor practices,” Roach said. “Their actions on Oct. 1, 1878, became a permanent and legendary part of our history.”
According to Roach, “acres of land and property were burned, starting from Fort Frederik and spreading throughout the western end of St. Croix.”
“The women were imprisoned for their actions, but their courage was not in vain,” Roach said, noting that one year later, on Contract Day, the Labor Act of 1849 was repealed, as laborers once again gathered, and plantation owners feared that the masses would once again revolt.
“Today, 144 years later, we continue to celebrate our Queens. We celebrate the deep-rooted resilience that has been passed on to us as Virgin Islanders by our ancestors. Historic acts of bravery and sacrifice paved the way for us to stand proudly in our purpose and be empowered by the legacy of trailblazers from our past. We celebrate all who let their torches burn for our right to fair pay and fair labor practices in the Virgin Islands,” Roach said.