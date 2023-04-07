In recognizing the spiritual diversity of residents and communities within the Virgin Islands, I offer greetings during this sacred time as we observe Ramadan, Passover, and Easter. As a territory we are blessed to have the freedom to celebrate diverse religious beliefs.
As we celebrate our distinct faiths and our many blessings, I reflect on the traditional practices, services, and customs throughout the territory. There is a deep-rooted appreciation that I have for each holiday as they represent great historic and religious significance.
It is my hope that during this time we can honor the many sacrifices made for our lives. May we maintain a sense of gratitude and appreciation despite challenges or hardships that we may face. As beings in an ever-complicated world, it is important to remember that all we need is faith the size of a mustard seed to start anew.
Faith serves as a strong pillar of my life as I am guided by it daily. Our beliefs can guide us, lift us up, and keep us connected spiritually. I encourage families and friends to embrace this time spent with one another as we are stronger united. Let us not lose sight of the spiritual and the historical significance of these traditions that resonate deeply within the Virgin Islands.
As an Islamic observance Ramadan is a sacred time for Muslims — observed this year from March 22 through April 21. Observed as a Jewish holiday, Passover celebration began Wednesday and will last through April 13. Easter is a Christian holiday that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and includes Holy Thursday and Good Friday. This year Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 9.
To those for whom Ramadan, Passover, or Easter bear special significance, I wish you a blessed and peaceful holiday as you engage in symbolic rituals that are representative of your beliefs. May you continue to be blessed in all aspects of your daily lives.
— Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach