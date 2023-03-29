I join a deeply saddened Virgin Islands community in mourning the passing of former senator and University of the Virgin Islands Board Chair Emeritus, Dr. Alexander Moorhead. I offer a prayer of comfort, strength, and for the gift of God’s grace to his family, loved ones, and friends as we remember this dedicated pioneer and pillar of excellence.
As a son of the soil, Dr. Moorhead was fully vested in the place that he called home. Widely respected for his impact and staunch leadership across various industries, Dr. Moorhead was recognized as a distinguished Virgin Islander and consummate professional.
His tenure in the Legislature demonstrated that he was a notable public servant who worked tirelessly for the people of the Virgin Islands. Dr. Moorhead strived to push these islands forward on a path guided by innovative ideas, strategic planning, and accountability. He possessed a passion for making a difference and did so in a manner that represented his standards, integrity, and compassion.
His experience in both the public and private sectors fostered his vast skill sets and management expertise. Undoubtedly, his leadership, diligence, and competence helped to shape the Territory in areas of governance, operations, and financial management.
Dr. Moorhead’s lifetime journey was filled with many historic achievements that placed him in a league of outstanding Virgin Islanders, whom we honor as icons of our time.
Most recently he was granted two well-deserved and earned distinctions by the University of the Virgin Islands, as Board Chair Emeritus and recipient of an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters. His passion, insight, and innate leadership abilities will be remembered. He was the embodiment of Virgin Islands pride.
During this time of mourning, I encourage everyone who knew Dr. Moorhead to find comfort in the wonderful times they shared with him. His legacy will continue to live on.
On behalf of the members of my staff, I offer heartfelt wishes for God’s strength to his family, friends, and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. May he rest in eternal peace.
— Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach