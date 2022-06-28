Dear Editor,
Bill No. 34-0153, introduced by Sen. Janelle Sarauw, would create a 6th Constitutional Convention that doesn’t dictate, but seems to presuppose, that the delegates will accept the Revised Organic Act (ROA) of 1954 as amended as the constitution — based on the 2020 referendum — and then proceed to amend it.
Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, whose law school served as an early advisor to the 5th Constitutional Convention, has proposed amendments that seek to improve on it, but I still have some hesitation about embarking on a 6th Constitutional Convention at this time. First of all, everyone needs to be clear that any constitution adopted — if and before the people of the Virgin Islands decide on a different status — must attest to the sovereignty of the United States, its Constitution and laws. Nothing can be included that would be deemed unconstitutional or in conflict with U.S. sovereignty.
In light of this, and having been involved at the congressional level in the federal response to the 5th Constitutional Convention (and before that as an active local advocate for adoption of the 4th), I worry that the divide between the “status first” and the “constitution now” may find us in the same position we were at in 2010.
I also want to, at the outset, say that I was an early proponent of adopting the Organic Act. However, always conscious of the recurring “self-determination” versus “colonialism” concerns, I was in agreement in 2009 that rather than the ROA, the Fifth should begin to work from the Fourth document, because it was created by us.
I may be trending back in that direction again! The Fifth constitutional document was voted on by the convention. It was adopted by individuals who we, the people, voted to be the delegates and who would draft it! That document was found to be totally unacceptable to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Congress, and so at the outset, it was their position to reject it outright.
I was able to convince Congress to give us an opportunity to address the provisions that were deemed unconstitutional, and the Department of Interior to provide additional funds for the convention to meet to address them. For reasons I don’t fully recall and won’t try to speculate on, that did not happen.
Again today, I hear objections to the adoption of the ROA as a “colonial” document. I understand those concerns, but it is what governs us now, and could be a reasonable starting point! Therefore, should adopting the Revised Organic Act truly be the decision of the people of the Virgin Islands, I would not oppose it. But those concerns bring me to an alternative pathway that I offer for consideration. It would be to get to a Constitution via the Fifth constitutional document rather than through the Revised Organic Act. The first document is the work-product of our elected delegates as provided for in Public Law 94-584, as amended by Pub.L. 96-597. So, rather than expend funds needed for other priorities to convene another constitutional convention, I would respectfully suggest, if the people agree, that our elected legislators could create an ad hoc committee for the purpose of addressing the clearly outlined areas that caused the Congress to reject the document.
Such committee would be authorized to correct them and send that revised document to the governor, who would send it to Congress for review. Then, if approved, it would go to the voters of the Virgin Islands for their approval or rejection! It can save money, it addresses the “colonial argument” and it would recognize and complete the output of the 5th Constitutional Convention that the Legislature, and we the voters, created. Thereafter, a convention may be called at any time to amend the document!
I understand that the status discussions and debate are about to gain new and increased momentum. That is critical and timely, because the next constitutional convention might best be called after a status determination has been agreed to by eligible V.I. voters.
— Donna M. Christensen, MD, St. Croix, is a former V.I. delegate to Congress, writing in her capacity as a private citizen.