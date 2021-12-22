Dear Editor:
This year we have received below-average rainfall. In fact, our streams and guts have not flowed heavily since the 2017 hurricane season.
Those of us who are in tune with nature will notice the absence of certain organisms in abundance this autumn and winter. One organism that is usually plentiful this time of the year are butterflies.
I recently conducted a hike for the St. Croix Hiking Association — which I’m a member of — along the beautiful green rolling hills of the island’s East End to Jack Bay, Horseshoe Bay, Issacs Bay, and Small Isaac Bay. As I explained to the hikers, there are no blossoms of Ginger Thomas, the flower of the Virgin Islands, covering the hillsides, valleys, and coastal landscapes.
Ginger Thomas blossoms, according to elder residents, is an indicator of whether there will be a good or poor sugar cane crop. If about 90% of the flowers stay on the tree, then it will be a good year for harvesting sugarcane. However, if 90% of the flowers fall off the tree, then it will be a poor year for harvesting sugarcane. There were no Ginger Thomas blossoms covering St. Croix’s East End, and the accompanying thousands of Great Southern White butterflies gathering nectar. The Great Southern White butterfly, whose scientific name is Ascia monuste eubotea, is usually very common and abundant during this time of the year, signaling the Christmas season.
They are whitish with a wing-span of about three inches. When the adults open their wings, they are white with brown or gray markings around the border. When they fold their wings, there is yellowish white with brown markings at the border.
As we hiked along the trail, however, there were a few butterflies here and there. Butterflies and rain synonymous. It is a natural phenomenon in nature. Our ancestors, as we know all too well, were much closer and more attuned to nature.
It is this kind of traditional knowledge I try to pass on to the next generation of Virgin Islanders. In a normal rainy season many of the dormant eggs of the butterfly would have hatched into caterpillars. They would rapidly mature on an abundance of new growth of vegetation and form a pupae. We did see one or two worms, but nothing much to talk about. Within the pupae, ugly worms appear on everyone’s gardens, lawns, or open fields and transform into butterflies.
If we had gotten sufficient rain, especially during our rainy season, there would have been an abundance of wild flowers blossoming, which creates the perfect environment for caterpillars to thrive on. With these caterpillars, all metamorphosed in a short period of time, we would have seen the preponderance of butterflies on the landscape. As a rule, in the middle of December on St. Croix, the heavy rains cease. I am talking about a normal rainy season. Thus, the weather change reflects on the plant community, which also impacts humans and wildlife.
The lifelessness and change of the plant community color tinges everything. Only the sensitive eyes of observing nature would have no trouble in detecting changes in the plant environment. With the slowing down of the rain on a normal year in December, the vegetative community has received its yearly signal to close shop.
On a normal year rainy season (I am talking sufficient rain), certain plants are important to certain species of butterflies. In the hills of estate Annaly, there is a beautiful little, red-flowered milkweed plant known by botanists as Asclepia curassavica.
This plant is poisonous due to it milky sap in its leaves. However, this plant is one of the favorite foods for our most beautiful butterflies in the Virgin Islands, the Danaus megalippe. In the book “Ay Ay: An Island Almanac” by the late naturalist George A. Seaman, he describes the relationship between the monarch butterfly and the milkweed plant this way:
“This large, strong-flying reddish and black butterfly along with its conspicuous caterpillar, makes no particular effort at hiding, apparently knowing its enemies will shun it as an undesirable tidbit. But most interesting of all is that wild relationship between our little milkweed, the monarch butterfly and the gorgeous constellation Scorpio.”
And so, the question might arise as to the population peak of caterpillars and butterflies.
This question can only be answered by the ecological checks and balances of nature. We have several species of butterflies in the Virgin Islands. All populations of butterflies are controlled to some extent by parasites, predators, and diseases. When butterflies and caterpillars are few in numbers from what we have observed during hiking along the bays of the east end of St. Croix, parasites of any sort have a difficult time completing a life cycle from one host to the next.
When butterflies are scarce, predators find it more effective to gather more easily found prey. On the other hand, when the butterfly population is low in density, contact between individuals is greatly reduced, thus making disease transmission an infrequent event. When the butterfly population increases, all the above limiting factors swing into prey. Nevertheless, while caterpillars are increasing, predators, parasites, and diseases contribute to their demise and eventually catch up with them and the cycle of the natural world continue.
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is an ecologist at the University of the Virgin Islands. He is active in Virgin Islands’ historical, cultural and environmental preservation.